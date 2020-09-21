Hiked marketing spend by up to 30% this festival season: Philips’ Taurani

As a result of covid, we have started spending more time at home. So, we want to make our homes a better place for ourselves. It also means having gadgets to style, experiment and groom yourself at home, such as electrical epilators which have seen increased demand. Being home, people are cooking more frequently. We are seeing a surge in our kitchen appliances (business). India as a market is used to having household helps, and during covid-19 lockdown that was also not possible. That is why this whole space around the vacuum cleaners has also emerged as one of the strong categories. Finally, if you see this whole concern and awareness around safety—that is why our purification products are also a demand. Consumers are identifying the needs which were already there—they have only accelerated. I believe this growth is going to sustain because these are the needs which are not going to go anywhere.