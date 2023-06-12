Hikes on hiring will be based on advanced skill set: Wipro HR

Hikes on hiring will be based on advanced skill set: Wipro HR1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Wipro's Chief HR Officer has said that future salary hikes will depend on employees upskilling and reskilling, particularly in cybersecurity and AI. The company will not hire with a 30% hike, and niche skills such as generative AI and cybersecurity will get a premium
Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer has indicated that salary hikes in the future would depend on employees' upskilling and reskilling themselves, especially in the cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence sphere.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×