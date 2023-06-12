Business News/ Companies / News/  Hikes on hiring will be based on advanced skill set: Wipro HR
Hikes on hiring will be based on advanced skill set: Wipro HR

 1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Wipro's Chief HR Officer has said that future salary hikes will depend on employees upskilling and reskilling, particularly in cybersecurity and AI. The company will not hire with a 30% hike, and niche skills such as generative AI and cybersecurity will get a premium

Wipro hiring: IT professionals should focus on upskilling amid the economic slowdown and lower hiring (REUTERS)

Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer has indicated that salary hikes in the future would depend on employees' upskilling and reskilling themselves, especially in the cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence sphere.

In an interview with Times of India, Wipro's chief HR Saurabh Govil said that IT professionals should focus on upskilling amid the economic slowdown and lower hiring.

Wipro HR explicitly stated that the company will not hire with a 30% hike.

The Wipro HR told the English daily that the company's attrition rate was very high in 2021, and " People were being hired at 30% premiums. That will not happen now", he said.

Govil added that niche skills like generative AI and cybersecurity will get a premium.

This year, Wipro asked freshers to consider a lower starting salary. The IT major had written a letter to candidates who had been offered a salary package of 6.5 LPA, asking if they would be willing to join with a salary of 3.5 LPA.

The company said more than 90% of the freshers have accepted lower salary options at Wipro in order to fast-track onboarding.

Wipro, one of the largest IT software companies in India, sacked hundreds of fresher employees over poor performance in January this year. This year Wipro conducted an internal evaluation test in January and employees who scored lowest are asked to leave. Wipro terminated 452 freshers following the internal assessment.

Last year Wipro terminated around 300 employees for working with rival companies while still on the firm's payroll.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro -- which competes in the IT services space with larger rivals like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys -- posted a net profit of 3,074.5 crore for the just-ended quarter against 3,087.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for March 2023 quarter stood at 23,190.3 crore, 11.17% higher year-on-year, according to the filing.

For the full FY23, the net profit of 11,350 crore was 7.1% lower than the preceding fiscal, while revenue of 90,487.6 crore was 14.4% higher.

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 11:12 AM IST
