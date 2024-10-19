Hilcorp Fined $9.4 Million for New Mexico Methane Emissions

Hilcorp Energy Co., the privately held oil producer run by billionaire Jeff Hildebrand, will pay a $9.4 million civil penalty for failing to reduce emissions of methane and volatile gases in New Mexico.

Bloomberg
Updated19 Oct 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Hilcorp Fined $9.4 Million for New Mexico Methane Emissions
Hilcorp Fined $9.4 Million for New Mexico Methane Emissions

(Bloomberg) -- Hilcorp Energy Co., the privately held oil producer run by billionaire Jeff Hildebrand, will pay a $9.4 million civil penalty for failing to reduce emissions of methane and volatile gases in New Mexico.

It’s the first settlement to address violations from fracking under the Clean Air Act’s New Source Performance Standards, the Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency said in a joint statement Thursday. The money will be split between the federal government and the state, it said. 

The agencies found Hilcorp captured none of the gases emitted from three-quarters of the 192 wells the company completed in Rio Arriba and San Juan counties in the two years through August 2019. Hilcorp is required to install new equipment that doesn’t emit air pollution in a move that will reduce the equivalent of 113,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions — equal to taking 24,000 cars off the road for a year, the statement said. 

“Hilcorp is a large, sophisticated natural gas producer and should know better than to violate Clean Air Act requirements to capture and control gas produced as a result of fracking,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. 

The government reduced its initial penalty after reviewing Hilcorp’s operations for five years, the company said Friday in a separate emailed statement. 

“The alleged violations were from several years ago and involved short duration procedures on wells with an extremely low potential to emit, the company said. “Hilcorp has since made operational adjustments to ensure future compliance.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHilcorp Fined $9.4 Million for New Mexico Methane Emissions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.