Hill resorts, hotels see surge in demand

Online tour operator MakeMyTrip said for the company, destinations in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Leh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are doing between 45-50% better than 2019 in terms of occupancy. “We are already above April 2019 numbers for these locations. Most larger cities are doing 25-30% overall and in some cases even 45-50% better than the same period in 2019. Where we are still seeing demand build up is hills in the south. The major hill stations in areas like Coorg, Ooty, Lonavala are growing but around 25% over this time in 2019," said Abhishek Logani, chief business officer for hotels at MakeMyTrip.