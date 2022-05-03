Hilton, Embassy Office open 266-room hotel and convention center in Bengaluru

Embassy Manyata is a large business park with an operational area of around 12 million square feet. Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, “The opening creates a hospitality anchor at the entrance of one of the largest business parks in India. In particular, it adds a much-desired conferencing space that benefits not only our corporate occupiers but Bengaluru as a whole. The NXT Plaza will integrate retail and multiple dining options, making the complex a focal point of Embassy Manyata’s Total Business Ecosystem. Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex which we are confident will emerge as Bengaluru’s brightest beacon of hospitality."