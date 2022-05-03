Hilton, Embassy Office open 266-room hotel and convention center in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 266-room hotel and connecting conference facilities will be a part of a 619-key dual-branded hotel complex, which includes the 353-key Hilton Garden Inn launched earlier this year.
The three premises form the Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex, which are owned by Embassy REIT and managed by Hilton. The mixed-use complex will be located in North Bengaluru near retail facilities in central Bengaluru as well as commercial business districts.
The dual hotels have a 60,000 square feet of convention space and can take up to 1,500 people.
Embassy Manyata is a large business park with an operational area of around 12 million square feet. Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, “The opening creates a hospitality anchor at the entrance of one of the largest business parks in India. In particular, it adds a much-desired conferencing space that benefits not only our corporate occupiers but Bengaluru as a whole. The NXT Plaza will integrate retail and multiple dining options, making the complex a focal point of Embassy Manyata’s Total Business Ecosystem. Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex which we are confident will emerge as Bengaluru’s brightest beacon of hospitality."
Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Hilton in India, said, “The opening of one of the largest hotel complexes in South India is a key milestone for Hilton as it ushers in a new era of post-pandemic travel. We are confident that the complex will signal the return of in-person events and emerge as the top preference for both leisure and business travelers, as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences created through Hilton’s renowned hospitality. Furthermore, it strengthens our strategic partnership with Embassy REIT, and our complementary vision to create sustainable hospitality experiences."
According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, India has about 1.44 lakh branded hotel rooms and the existing branded rooms supply in the country has grown by 3.3% over the previous fiscal. This takes into account the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year FY21.