Hilton Hotel to reopen after sale, accelerating times square comeback

Hotel owners have been encouraged by recent forecasts that the city’s tourism is in a strong recovery mode. NYC & Co., a tourism and marketing organization for the city, projects that visitors to the Big Apple will rise to more than 56 million in 2022, up from about 22 million in 2020, according to its website. The group sees that figure reaching 65 million next year as more international visitors return, bringing the total within striking distance of 2019 levels.