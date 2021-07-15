NEW DELHI: With the lockdown fatigue affecting children across ages as they face pressure of online learning and increased social isolation, hotel chain Hilton’s new campaign urges families to give their young ones a much-deserved break.

Titled ‘Great Small Breaks’, the campaign focuses on staycation offers which are tailor-made for families and young guests.

"It has been a while since children have been dependent on technology for both education and leisure activities, and our objective is to break the chain for some time through this one-of-a-kind offer. Hence, we have introduced "Great Small Breaks" - especially curated for our young guests to spend time with their family, in a fun and safe environment," said Manish Tolani, commercial director and vice president, Hilton India.

With short-distance leisure travel becoming a preference, Hilton said its staycation packages offer young guests below 12 years of age complimentary stays, personalised surprises and various fun activities. It has launched 'Connecting Rooms’ by Hilton for families looking stay close to each other.

To engage with young guests, hotel will offer tailor-made registration cards and arrival amenity kits with their choice of desserts are stocked in place to enhance the arrival process. It has also tweaked its food & beverage offering introducing kid’s menu A la carte options which offers fun elements such as, heart shaped paranthas, mickey mouse shaped dosas, yoghurt ice-cream for breakfast, and DIY food options, such as healthy muffins with the guests’ name on it.

"The dine-in area is also stocked with colouring books. Each young guest will receive a recyclable, handmade and customised goodie bag made by Gabriel Project India. The goodie bag will consist of seed pencils, bookmark and diaries made from a magical paper called ‘Beej Kapas’ that can grow into a plant. Rooms are also stocked with board to play, to encourage family time and reduce the screen time on gadgets," said Tolani.

Hilton said that it is witnessing rapid growing interest for its leisure destination properties and impulsive in-city breaks at its city properties.

