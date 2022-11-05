Hilton signs first hotel in Punjab

American hospitality firm Hilton has announced the signing of an agreement with Wondergrain Exports Private Limited to launch DoubleTree by Hilton Amritsar. Scheduled to open in early 2026, the hotel will mark the debut of the brand in Punjab. The hotel will have 116-rooms.Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head of the hospitality company in India, said, “We are happy to partner with Wondergrain Exports Private Limited to debut the brand in Amritsar. With this latest signing, we are on track to double our presence in the country in the next five years, as we remain focused on working with the right partners."Gurinder Bhatti, managing director, Wondergrain Exports said, “We are happy to partner with them to bring the first DoubleTree by Hilton-branded hotel in Punjab. Amritsar is known for its rich culture, tradition and history, attracting travellers from India and across the world."In May this year, Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton launched a 619-key dual-branded hotel complex in Bengaluru in partnership with Embassy Office Parks REIT, a real estate investment trust. Watts had told Mint about India’s hospitality industry catching up with China, the disproportionate attention given to the luxury segment, and why India is a critical market for the company.He said the company is also scouting for partners for its Conrad and Waldorf Astoria brands.

