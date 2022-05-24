American hospitality firm Hilton Hotels has announced the signing of an agreement with CKR Resorts to launch its flagship brand in Hyderabad - the Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa. The company said it continues to expand its presence in India and currently operates 24 hotels, seven of which are Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties.

Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head of the firm in India, said, “I am thrilled to announce the signing of Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa. We actively explore strategic opportunities to deploy our brands across the country and this signing reinforces our presence in the southern region of India. We are pleased to partner with CKR Resorts and bring our world-class hospitality to our guests in Hyderabad. I am confident that when the hotel opens, it will be a preferred destination for all travellers."

Srinivas Chintala Reddy, director, CKR Resorts said, “We are excited to partner with Hilton - one of the leading hospitality companies in the world - to bring the international hotel experience to the state of Telangana. Hyderabad is a city which attracts international and domestic travellers because of its historical and cultural relevance, and we are confident that we will be able to offer guests world-class hospitality through this partnership."

The resort is spread across 15 acres and is situated in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, near Genome Valley - a high-tech business hub focused on pharmaceutical research and development. It will have 115 rooms and 13 villas.

Earlier this month, the company’s president Asia Pacific Alan Watts told Mint that it launched a 619-key dual-branded hotel complex in Bengaluru in partnership with Embassy Office Parks REIT, a real estate investment trust. Watts said India’s hospitality industry is catching up with China, the disproportionate attention given to the luxury segment, and why India is a critical market for the company.