Himadri to run Birla Tyres, fund acquisition through internal cash

Carbon-products maker Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd (HSCL) will be the majority partner in the running of Birla Tyres and will make the bulk of the proposed payment to fulfil the resolution plan, a top executive said, after the company’s joint resolution plan with Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal last week.

Himadri and Dalmia had submitted a resolution plan to acquire Birla Tyres for ₹347 crore. Once executed, Birla Tyres will be a subsidiary of Himadri Specialty Chemicals.

“Himadri will be the majority player in the entire scheme of things, even financially. A substantial majority portion of the resolution amount will be paid by us," managing director and chief executive officer of the company Anurag Choudhary said, declining to specify the split.

The acquisition will help Himadri with its forward integration plan and help boost its capacity in the electric vehicle segment, he said. The Birla Tyres brand is also part of the transaction alongside the company and other assets. Some assets (in the bias tyre segment) will be owned by Dalmia Bharat Refractories but will be operationally managed by Himadri, Choudhary added.

The total debt of Birla Tyres was ₹1,100 crore, which Himadri and Dalmia Bharat Refractories offered to buy at ₹347 crore, higher than the liquidation value of ₹335 crore.

Himadri began with a coal tar distillation plant before moving to the manufacturing of various carbon-based products and power generation.

The acquisition will help Himadri get the passenger car radial plant, where it will be investing a small amount as capital expenditure to make it operative. The plant was started by Birla before insolvency but not put into operation. This will be a crucial part of Himadri’s plans to grow its product portfolio in the electric vehicle space extensively, he said.

Initially, Dalmia Bharat Refractories made the bid on its own.

“We had a discussion with Dalmia. It was a strategic fit for Himadri in terms of forward integration, in terms of value addition, and in terms of synergies in the business and aspiration of the company to grow in the EV (electric vehicle) space," he said. “We will transform it (Birla Tyres) into a niche market segment with high-value-added products. The idea is to develop very high specific performance tyres," he said.

It took some time for Himadri to analyze and understand the market dynamics, benefits, and synergies and then articulate them. “Otherwise, had we decided earlier, we would have gone alone also," he added.

Choudhary said the resolution amount will come down a little further to around ₹308 crore if the companies make the first payment immediately – which they intend to do over the next 10-15 days. They have a 90-day window to make the payment according to the law.

Himadri will fund its share of the payment for the acquisition of Birla Tyres through internal accruals, Choudhary said.

“We have a clear mindset; neither will we be diluting any equity for the next five years nor will we be taking any significant loan. So, we are highly dependent on our cash flow and the projected plan for three years. Our cash flow, we believe, will be sufficient to meet our aspirations," Choudhary added. The consolidated net cash of HSCL at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year was ₹44.19 crore.

Himadri will soon name a new business head for the new unit, he said.

“Dalmia will be buying the raw materials and providing it to Himadri, who will be operating the company. Himadri will be then vested with the task of making the tyres and selling them," he said. “The revenue share plan is being articulated now, and it has not been finalized."