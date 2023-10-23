Himadri to run Birla Tyres, fund acquisition through internal cash
Summary
- Company says it will make the bulk of payment in the joint resolution plan with Dalmia Bharat Refractories
Carbon-products maker Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd (HSCL) will be the majority partner in the running of Birla Tyres and will make the bulk of the proposed payment to fulfil the resolution plan, a top executive said, after the company’s joint resolution plan with Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal last week.