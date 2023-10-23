Himadri to run Birla Tyres, fund acquisition through internal cash

“We have a clear mindset; neither will we be diluting any equity for the next five years nor will we be taking any significant loan. So, we are highly dependent on our cash flow and the projected plan for three years. Our cash flow, we believe, will be sufficient to meet our aspirations," Choudhary added. The consolidated net cash of HSCL at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year was ₹44.19 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}