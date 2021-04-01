Subscribe
Himalaya Men appointed as ICC's grooming partner for two years

Himalaya Men appointed as ICC's grooming partner for two years

Himalaya Men's products are available across retail stores in India as well as e-commerce stores like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. (Source: Company website)
1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Himalaya Men‘s grooming range comprises a herbal range of pimple care, oil clear and active sport face washes, an array of hair styling gels, and a niche face and beard wash

NEW DELHI: Herbal products maker The Himalaya Drug Co. on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with International Cricket Council (ICC) to appoint its brand Himalaya Men as cricket body’s official grooming partner for two years.

Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC, said, “Our events provide leading brands an unparalleled, high-reach platform for conversations with tremendously involved and passionate fans."

The brand will be associated with all the men‘s cricket events of ICC through 2022. This association covers the World Test Championship Finals 2021, Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and Men‘s T20 World Cup 2022.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director – consumer products division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said this was a fantastic opportunity to take a homegrown men‘s grooming brand to a global platform reinforcing company’s commitment to wellness and sports.

“Himalaya‘s connection with cricket goes back to its association with the Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who are the brand ambassadors for Himalaya Men. Today, the brand has widened its presence to men’s face, hair, beard care solutions, and shaving range of products. Over the coming months, we will have an exclusive activation campaign on this association with ICC,“ said Ashwani Gandhi, associate general manager – consumer products division, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Himalaya Men‘s grooming range comprises a herbal range of pimple care, oil clear and active sport face washes, an array of hair styling gels, and a niche face and beard wash. The entire range is available across retail stores in India as well as e-commerce stores like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.

