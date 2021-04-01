Himalaya Men appointed as ICC's grooming partner for two years

“Himalaya‘s connection with cricket goes back to its association with the Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who are the brand ambassadors for Himalaya Men. Today, the brand has widened its presence to men’s face, hair, beard care solutions, and shaving range of products. Over the coming months, we will have an exclusive activation campaign on this association with ICC,“ said Ashwani Gandhi, associate general manager – consumer products division, The Himalaya Drug Company.