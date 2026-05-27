Himalaya Wealth launches ₹500 crore SME fund to back manufacturing, deeptech firms

MUMBAI: Himalaya Wealth Managers has launched a ₹500 crore SME-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, industrial automation, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy, senior executives told Mint.
The Category I AIF, called Himalaya SME Scheme-I and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of ₹250 crore with an additional ₹250 crore green shoe option. The fund plans to invest in profitable small and medium enterprises seeking expansion capital rather than early-stage venture funding.
The launch comes as institutional investors increasingly look beyond traditional startup bets towards manufacturing-led and deeptech businesses, amid growing government emphasis on domestic production and supply-chain diversification.
“There is enormous emphasis on manufacturing and ‘Make in India’ today. Companies are setting up semiconductor and microprocessor plants, among other things. This creates a huge opportunity for SMEs,” said Deena Mehta, general partner and investment director at Himalaya Wealth Managers.