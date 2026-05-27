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Himalaya Wealth launches ₹500 crore SME fund to back manufacturing, deeptech firms

Mansi Verma
4 min read27 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Himalaya Wealth plans to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-40 crore, backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, among others. (Photo: Pexels)
Himalaya Wealth plans to invest ₹25-40 crore, backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, among others. (Photo: Pexels)
Summary

The Category I AIF will target profitable growth-stage SMEs in sectors including aerospace, defence, industrial automation and healthcare, amid rising investor interest in manufacturing-led businesses.

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MUMBAI: Himalaya Wealth Managers has launched a 500 crore SME-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, industrial automation, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy, senior executives told Mint.

MUMBAI: Himalaya Wealth Managers has launched a 500 crore SME-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, industrial automation, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy, senior executives told Mint.

The Category I AIF, called Himalaya SME Scheme-I and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of 250 crore with an additional 250 crore green shoe option. The fund plans to invest in profitable small and medium enterprises seeking expansion capital rather than early-stage venture funding.

The Category I AIF, called Himalaya SME Scheme-I and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of 250 crore with an additional 250 crore green shoe option. The fund plans to invest in profitable small and medium enterprises seeking expansion capital rather than early-stage venture funding.

Also Read | Sebi clears faster launch path for AIF schemes with 30-day fast track

The launch comes as institutional investors increasingly look beyond traditional startup bets towards manufacturing-led and deeptech businesses, amid growing government emphasis on domestic production and supply-chain diversification.

“There is enormous emphasis on manufacturing and ‘Make in India’ today. Companies are setting up semiconductor and microprocessor plants, among other things. This creates a huge opportunity for SMEs,” said Deena Mehta, general partner and investment director at Himalaya Wealth Managers.

Founded this year, the firm is led by Deena Mehta, Manohar Lal Vij, Asit C. Mehta and Jatin Tehri. With the new platform, Deena Mehta and Asit Mehta are expanding beyond their traditional broking and capital markets businesses into wealth and alternative asset management.

Himalaya plans to invest 25-40 crore per company, targeting businesses with revenues between 100 crore and 500 crore.

Funding gap

“The challenge is that SMEs often do not get sufficient debt funding because they lack collateral or assets,” Deena Mehta said. “Many of these are already operational companies that have solved their business challenges and are ready to scale, but they lack growth capital. That is the gap we want to address.”

The fund will focus on sectors benefiting from India’s manufacturing push and is positioning itself as a private equity-style growth investor rather than a venture capital fund.

“We are definitely not a VC fund,” said Tehri, sponsor at Himalaya Wealth Managers LLP. “We are not investing in companies that are purely in the research and development phase. We are looking for established businesses with revenues and profitability that need growth capital.”

“If we invest 25-40 crore into a company, banks may then be willing to lend three to four times that amount. So effectively, our equity helps unlock much larger funding for SMEs,” Tehri added.

The executives said the 25-40 crore investment segment remains underserved in India’s SME ecosystem, where investors either deploy smaller venture-style cheques or much larger private equity investments.

“SMEs contribute more than 40% to India’s GDP, but equity funding flowing into SMEs is extremely limited,” Deena Mehta said. “The 25-40 crore ticket size segment remains underserved, and that is the gap we want to fill.”

Also Read | Why most SMEs remain unprepared for disasters—and India faces the sharpest risk

The firm said it has begun discussions with family offices, government institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for fundraising, with a first close expected within six months to a year. It is also evaluating five to six investment opportunities across healthcare, industrial automation and financial services.

“We ideally want to be the first institutional investor,” Tehri said, adding that the fund would look to back companies before valuations rise significantly through multiple rounds of fundraising.

Apart from capital, Himalaya plans to support portfolio companies with governance and operational guidance through a network of sector specialists and advisors.

Investor interest

“For a long time, institutional capital in India chased a relatively narrow band of assets — listed large-caps, venture-backed startups, or real estate. Investors are now moving beyond the usual names and betting on India's smaller, unlisted companies, particularly in sectors like precision manufacturing, defence components, and industrial automation,” said Kanika Sachdeva, partner at CMS INDUSLAW.

Sachdeva added that government policy has given certain small businesses a reliable customer base. “These companies now have order books that investors can actually rely on,” she said.

Also Read | India’s small financiers turn cautious on unsecured loans

However, she cautioned that governance and liquidity challenges continue to remain significant hurdles for institutional investors in the SME ecosystem.

“Many SMEs are founder-led, family-controlled businesses where informal practices — related-party transactions, intermingling of personal and business finances, and limited board oversight — are the norm rather than the exception,” Sachdeva said. “Pre-IPO, the secondary market for unlisted SME equity is largely illiquid.”

Tehri said the firm also aims to support portfolio companies beyond capital infusion. “We can help them attract strategic investors later or even prepare for an IPO, whether on the SME exchange or the main board,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHimalaya Wealth launches ₹500 crore SME fund to back manufacturing, deeptech firms

Himalaya Wealth launches ₹500 crore SME fund to back manufacturing, deeptech firms

Mansi Verma
4 min read27 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Himalaya Wealth plans to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-40 crore, backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, among others. (Photo: Pexels)
Himalaya Wealth plans to invest ₹25-40 crore, backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, among others. (Photo: Pexels)
Summary

The Category I AIF will target profitable growth-stage SMEs in sectors including aerospace, defence, industrial automation and healthcare, amid rising investor interest in manufacturing-led businesses.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Himalaya Wealth Managers has launched a 500 crore SME-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, industrial automation, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy, senior executives told Mint.

MUMBAI: Himalaya Wealth Managers has launched a 500 crore SME-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at backing growth-stage businesses in sectors such as deeptech, aerospace, defence, industrial automation, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy, senior executives told Mint.

The Category I AIF, called Himalaya SME Scheme-I and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of 250 crore with an additional 250 crore green shoe option. The fund plans to invest in profitable small and medium enterprises seeking expansion capital rather than early-stage venture funding.

The Category I AIF, called Himalaya SME Scheme-I and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of 250 crore with an additional 250 crore green shoe option. The fund plans to invest in profitable small and medium enterprises seeking expansion capital rather than early-stage venture funding.

Also Read | Sebi clears faster launch path for AIF schemes with 30-day fast track

The launch comes as institutional investors increasingly look beyond traditional startup bets towards manufacturing-led and deeptech businesses, amid growing government emphasis on domestic production and supply-chain diversification.

“There is enormous emphasis on manufacturing and ‘Make in India’ today. Companies are setting up semiconductor and microprocessor plants, among other things. This creates a huge opportunity for SMEs,” said Deena Mehta, general partner and investment director at Himalaya Wealth Managers.

Founded this year, the firm is led by Deena Mehta, Manohar Lal Vij, Asit C. Mehta and Jatin Tehri. With the new platform, Deena Mehta and Asit Mehta are expanding beyond their traditional broking and capital markets businesses into wealth and alternative asset management.

Himalaya plans to invest 25-40 crore per company, targeting businesses with revenues between 100 crore and 500 crore.

Funding gap

“The challenge is that SMEs often do not get sufficient debt funding because they lack collateral or assets,” Deena Mehta said. “Many of these are already operational companies that have solved their business challenges and are ready to scale, but they lack growth capital. That is the gap we want to address.”

The fund will focus on sectors benefiting from India’s manufacturing push and is positioning itself as a private equity-style growth investor rather than a venture capital fund.

“We are definitely not a VC fund,” said Tehri, sponsor at Himalaya Wealth Managers LLP. “We are not investing in companies that are purely in the research and development phase. We are looking for established businesses with revenues and profitability that need growth capital.”

“If we invest 25-40 crore into a company, banks may then be willing to lend three to four times that amount. So effectively, our equity helps unlock much larger funding for SMEs,” Tehri added.

The executives said the 25-40 crore investment segment remains underserved in India’s SME ecosystem, where investors either deploy smaller venture-style cheques or much larger private equity investments.

“SMEs contribute more than 40% to India’s GDP, but equity funding flowing into SMEs is extremely limited,” Deena Mehta said. “The 25-40 crore ticket size segment remains underserved, and that is the gap we want to fill.”

Also Read | Why most SMEs remain unprepared for disasters—and India faces the sharpest risk

The firm said it has begun discussions with family offices, government institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for fundraising, with a first close expected within six months to a year. It is also evaluating five to six investment opportunities across healthcare, industrial automation and financial services.

“We ideally want to be the first institutional investor,” Tehri said, adding that the fund would look to back companies before valuations rise significantly through multiple rounds of fundraising.

Apart from capital, Himalaya plans to support portfolio companies with governance and operational guidance through a network of sector specialists and advisors.

Investor interest

“For a long time, institutional capital in India chased a relatively narrow band of assets — listed large-caps, venture-backed startups, or real estate. Investors are now moving beyond the usual names and betting on India's smaller, unlisted companies, particularly in sectors like precision manufacturing, defence components, and industrial automation,” said Kanika Sachdeva, partner at CMS INDUSLAW.

Sachdeva added that government policy has given certain small businesses a reliable customer base. “These companies now have order books that investors can actually rely on,” she said.

Also Read | India’s small financiers turn cautious on unsecured loans

However, she cautioned that governance and liquidity challenges continue to remain significant hurdles for institutional investors in the SME ecosystem.

“Many SMEs are founder-led, family-controlled businesses where informal practices — related-party transactions, intermingling of personal and business finances, and limited board oversight — are the norm rather than the exception,” Sachdeva said. “Pre-IPO, the secondary market for unlisted SME equity is largely illiquid.”

Tehri said the firm also aims to support portfolio companies beyond capital infusion. “We can help them attract strategic investors later or even prepare for an IPO, whether on the SME exchange or the main board,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHimalaya Wealth launches ₹500 crore SME fund to back manufacturing, deeptech firms
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