Hindalco to acquire AluChem for $125 million as it expands into high-tech alumina
Summary
The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco.
Mumbai: Hindalco Industries Ltd will buy out US-based AluChem Companies Inc., a manufacturer of speciality alumina, for $125 million as it ventures into high-tech alumina.
