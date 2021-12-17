Hindalco acquires Hydro’s aluminium extrusions biz in Andhra. Details here

As per Pai, the acquisition is the latest step in Hindalco's long-term strategy to augment its downstream business. "Over the past year, we have already announced a total capex of ₹3,730 crore towards addition of downstream capacities at Silvassa and Hirakud. Our recent acquisition of the Ryker copper wire rod unit for our copper value-added portfolio is also in line with this strategy," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}