Hindalco announces ₹21,000 crore smelter expansion, ₹4,500 crore FRP project in Odisha. Details here

Aditya Birla Group's metals company Hindalco Industries Ltd announced a major expansion of its aluminium operations in Odisha on Tuesday, 27 January.

The company plans to invest ₹21,000 crore in smelter expansion at its Aditya Aluminium complex in Sambalpur, and to commission a 1.7 lakh-tonne-per-annum Flat Rolled Products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility with a ₹4,500 crore investment, Hindalco said in a statement. The projects were inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi.

These projects aim to be a prominent step towards indigenising critical raw materials for lithium-ion batteries in India, which will support electric mobility and energy storage ecosystems and enhance domestic capabilities in high-grade aluminium products, the company said.

Hindalco's capex plan The projects are part of Hindalco’s broader growth capital expenditure plan, with approximately ₹37,000 crore allocated for Odisha's upstream and downstream aluminium operations. The investments made in the state form a significant component of the company’s overall growth capex of ₹55,000 crore across India.

Hindalco is the leading flat-rolled products manufacturer in India, with over 50% market share. With about 40% of flat-rolled aluminium currently imported into India, expanding FRP capacity aims to reduce reliance on imports by nearly 50%, boosting domestic production and enhancing India’s competitiveness in high-quality aluminium products, the company said.

It further noted that the smelter expansion at Aditya Aluminium will also represent a significant step in energy transition, with part of its energy needs planned to be met by round-the-clock renewable energy (RE-RTC).

Speaking on the latest development, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “India’s manufacturing growth depends on integration, value addition and sustainability. Through Hindalco, we are building a fully integrated aluminium ecosystem that spans from upstream resources to high-value downstream products.”

He added, “Our long-standing partnership with Odisha continues to play an important role in this journey. This strategy strengthens India’s self-reliance, supports critical sectors, and accelerates the nation’s transition towards advanced, sustainable manufacturing.”

Meanwhile, Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Ltd, said, “The FRP expansion and smelter growth at Sambalpur exemplify our integrated upstream–downstream growth strategy. This enables Hindalco to deliver high-quality aluminium solutions across packaging, defence, electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, positioning us strongly to support India’s industrial ambitions while creating long-term value.”

