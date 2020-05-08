Mumbai: Shares of Hindalco Industries surged 5.2% after its US arm Novelis Inc reported better operations with improved margins for the quarter ended March, beating analysts’ estimates.

At 0115 pm, the Hindalco stock traded at ₹120.20 up 2.2% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.6% at 31951.06 points.

Novelis Inc reported a net income of $63 million for January-March, down 39% on year. For the FY20, income was at $420 million, down 3%. The fall in income was primarily because of a $71 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to refinancing of senior notes in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The decline in flat rolled product shipments to 811 kilotonne was against a very strong prior year record level, and partially due to initial impact of the pandemic-related disruptions in March. However, this was just marginally lower than analysts estimates of about 830 kilotonne.

Operating metrics, however, showed an improvement. “Adjusted EBITDA of $361 mln came 8% above our estimate of $334 mln led by strong scrap spreads, tight beverage can market and recovery of contractual customer obligation ($7mn for 4QFY19-20 and $29mn for FY2020) in Europe," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Net sales fell 12% year-on-year to $2.7 billion in the quarter under review, driven by lower average aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange and local market premiums, and a 7% decline in shipments.

Beverage can volumes, about two-thirds of total volumes, showed resilience, while demand from auto and aerospace is likely to see a setback due to covid-19.

"While beverage can demand remains resilient in North America and Europe due to strong in-house consumption trend, it could get impacted in Asia and South America due to trade restrictions, lower tourism and decline in consumer spending," the company said in a press release.

"Share of beverage cans increased by 300bp to 66% of total volumes in FY19-20," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

"The company is focused on preserving cash and has guided for capex spend of $500 million in FY20-21 against $599 million in FY19-20. It is also looking to cut fixed costs by $250 million in FY20-21E to reduce costs," said the brokerage firm.

On 14 April, Novelis closed its acquisition of Aleris Corporation and has begun integrating the two companies. The acquisition provides a number of strategic benefits, including product portfolio diversification with the entry into high-value aerospace, enhances our strategic position in Asia, and allows for approximately $150 million in potential annual cost synergies.

Novelis will, however, divest the Aleris Duffel plant and Aleris Lewisport plants in Belgium in the coming year.

