Hindalco plows on with $947 million growth plan as India revives

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s aluminum major will invest ₹7,000 crore to double its capacity to more than 600,000 tons annually over the next few years, the company said in an exchange statement on Monday. The company will kick off its long-term downstream investment plan by setting up a 34,000-ton aluminum extrusion project in the western Indian town of Silvassa, with production expected to start in two years.