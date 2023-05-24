Hindalco Q4: Firm declares dividend of ₹3, check details here1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Hindalco reported an 37% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,411 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) .
Hindalco's board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share of Re1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
