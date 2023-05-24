Hindalco Q4 net profit falls 37% on lower aluminium prices4 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:39 PM IST
The year-on-year decline in net profit is attributed to the significant fall in base metal prices compared to the year ago quarter while inflationary pressure, though easing, remains higher than last year.
NEW DELHI : Hindalco on Wednesday reported a 37% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,411 crore during the January-March quarter compared to ₹3,851 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter. The net profit, however, was better than consensus analyst estimates of ₹2,046 crore as indicated by Bloomberg.
