Hindalco, Texmaco tie up for aluminium rail wagons

Hindalco, Texmaco tie up for aluminium rail wagons1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:48 AM IST
- Hindalco and Texmaco will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries Limited has entered into a partnership with Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches.
The companies will aim to build a world-class manufacturing facility in the country, Hindalco said in a statement on Thursday.
Through this partnership, the two companies will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.
Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. The company’s in-house aluminium freight rake launched last year is 180 tons lighter and offers 19% higher payload to tare weight ratio, consumes less energy with relatively negligible wear and tear. While, Texmaco will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for the design, setup of the factory, and production line, and will provide skilled workers.
Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, “With the launch of India’s first aluminium rake, we have demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objectives."
Indian Railways has launched "Mission 3000 MT" with a target of doubling freight capacity to 3,000 million tons by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock, intending to achieve a 45% market share in freight.
Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. stated “This valuable partnership will go a long way in creating innovative and sustainable products further reinforcing our commitment towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact."
An indigenous facility that can make high-quality aluminium wagons, coaches, large containers, and components will greatly supplement the central government’s fast-paced development of dedicated freight corridors that aims to boost efficiency and reduce freight tariffs, the company added.