Hindalco ties up with Indian Railways to invest ₹2,000 cr for extrusion and fabrication tech2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The company will make another ₹2,000 crore investment to establish the first-of-its-kind copper and e-wastes recycling facility
New Delhi: Hindalco Industries Limited has joined hands with Indian Railways to invest around ₹2,000 crore to bring new extrusion and fabrication technologies to India, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Hindalco Industries Limited, said at the company’s 64th annual general meeting (AGM).