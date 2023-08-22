Hindalco to invest ₹2K cr in railway project2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The company will also invest another ₹2,000 crore in a copper and e-waste recycling facility and aims to scale up EV manufacturing.
Hindalco Industries Ltd has plans for a partnership with the railways and will invest about ₹2,000 crore to bring new extrusion and fabrication technologies to India, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Hindalco, said at the company’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message