Hindalco to invest ₹2,000 crore to bring foreign tech for Indian Railways2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The company will make another ₹2,000 crore investment to establish the first-of-its-kind copper and e-wastes recycling facility
New Delhi: Hindalco Industries Limited plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore to bring new extrusion and fabrication technologies to India that are critical to building Vande Bharat trains in the country, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Hindalco Industries Limited, said at the company’s 64th annual general meeting (AGM).