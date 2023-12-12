Hindalco to invest ₹800 crore to build its battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha, shares hit 52-week high
Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco will set up a battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of ₹800 crore, the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary said in its stock filing on Tuesday
To tap the emerging electrical vehicle market in India, Hindalco Industries will set up a new battery foil manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹800 crore in Odisha. The manufacturing unit will be commissioned by 2025, said the aluminium rolling and recycling company in its stock filing on Tuesday.