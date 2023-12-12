To tap the emerging electrical vehicle market in India, Hindalco Industries will set up a new battery foil manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹800 crore in Odisha. The manufacturing unit will be commissioned by 2025, said the aluminium rolling and recycling company in its stock filing on Tuesday.

The steel plant located in Odisha's Sambalpur will initially produce 25,000 tonnes of the product which is crucial for the production of Lithium ion and Sodium-ion cells.

After the announcement the company shares were trading on their 52-week high mark of ₹538.70 per share on BSE at 11 am on Tuesday.

