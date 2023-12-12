To tap the emerging electrical vehicle market in India, Hindalco Industries will set up a new battery foil manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹800 crore in Odisha. The manufacturing unit will be commissioned by 2025, said the aluminium rolling and recycling company in its stock filing on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The steel plant located in Odisha's Sambalpur will initially produce 25,000 tonnes of the product which is crucial for the production of Lithium ion and Sodium-ion cells.

After the announcement the company shares were trading on their 52-week high mark of ₹538.70 per share on BSE at 11 am on Tuesday.

