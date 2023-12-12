Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Hindalco to invest 800 crore to build its battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha, shares hit 52-week high

Hindalco to invest 800 crore to build its battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha, shares hit 52-week high

Livemint

Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco will set up a battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of 800 crore, the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary said in its stock filing on Tuesday

Hindalco on Tuesday announced to open its battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha

To tap the emerging electrical vehicle market in India, Hindalco Industries will set up a new battery foil manufacturing facility with an investment of 800 crore in Odisha. The manufacturing unit will be commissioned by 2025, said the aluminium rolling and recycling company in its stock filing on Tuesday.

The steel plant located in Odisha's Sambalpur will initially produce 25,000 tonnes of the product which is crucial for the production of Lithium ion and Sodium-ion cells.

After the announcement the company shares were trading on their 52-week high mark of 538.70 per share on BSE at 11 am on Tuesday.

(More to come)

