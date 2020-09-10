Hindalco to recover to pre-Covid levels by H2FY21: Birla

Mumbai: Hindalco Industries Ltd expects its second quarter performance will pave the way to recovery as all of its aluminium upstream plants continue to operate at near full capacity. In a speech to shareholders at the annual general meeting, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla group, said that with all logistics infrastructure coming back on track, its aluminium production is recovering rapidly to pre-Covid levels.

“All aluminium downstream plants are operating at partial capacity to meet market conditions. The export demand remains stable and continues to offset the current subdued domestic market conditions," Birla said. “The copper facilities are also ramping up to their optimal levels. At Novelis, all plants are operational, and many are now running at their full capacity. All the automotive customers in North America and China are now pulling at nearly pre-Covid levels."

In FY 2019- 20, Hindalco delinked about 80% of its consolidated earnings before interest and taxes from the London Metal Exchange prices. “Despite the slump in Q1 GDP (of the Indian economy), the activity levels are gradually normalizing. I remain confident that India’s long-term growth potential remains intact despite the COVID setback," Birla said.

“For Hindalco, I expect Q2 to be better than Q1. We should be back to pre-Covid levels in H2FY21," Birla said. He told shareholders that the company has earmarked $450-500 million as capital expenditure for Novelis in FY21and another ₹1500 crore for the domestic operations of Hindalco. The company will cut fixed costs by 15% in FY21.

“On a broader level, our strategy of improving business sustainability by reducing our exposure to LME price fluctuations and increasing the share of downstream value-added products across businesses is playing out well," Birla said. “In FY 2019- 20, we have succeeded in delinking ~80% of Hindalco’s consolidated EBITDA from the LME. Your company will continue to strengthen the balance sheet through growth strategies and generating positive free cash flows. What continues to hurt the domestic aluminium and copper industry is low cost imports. In response, the company is maintaining a relentless focus on better efficiencies and cost competitiveness. All of our smelters continue to be in the first quartile of the global cost curve. Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help us deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment due to Covid-19."

