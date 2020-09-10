Hindalco to recover to pre-Covid levels by H2FY21: Birla

“On a broader level, our strategy of improving business sustainability by reducing our exposure to LME price fluctuations and increasing the share of downstream value-added products across businesses is playing out well," Birla said. “In FY 2019- 20, we have succeeded in delinking ~80% of Hindalco’s consolidated EBITDA from the LME. Your company will continue to strengthen the balance sheet through growth strategies and generating positive free cash flows. What continues to hurt the domestic aluminium and copper industry is low cost imports. In response, the company is maintaining a relentless focus on better efficiencies and cost competitiveness. All of our smelters continue to be in the first quartile of the global cost curve. Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help us deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment due to Covid-19."