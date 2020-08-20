Home >Companies >News >Hindalco to supply 1.2 mn tonnes of bauxite residue to UltraTech Cement
India’s steel and mining industries (Bloomberg)
India’s steel and mining industries (Bloomberg)

Hindalco to supply 1.2 mn tonnes of bauxite residue to UltraTech Cement

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 03:26 PM IST Neha Arora , Reuters

  • Hindalco, India's top aluminium and copper producer, said it would supply 2.5 million tonnes of bauxite residue
  • Hindalco, which generates 4.5 million tonnes of red mud every year, also plans to use the by-product for road construction

NEW DELHI : India's Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday signed an agreement with UltraTech Cement Ltd to supply 1.2 million tonnes of bauxite residue every year to be used as a raw material for cement, as part of its push for alternative methods of disposing of the toxic waste.

Hindalco, India's top aluminium and copper producer, said it would supply 2.5 million tonnes of bauxite residue, also known as red mud, to 40 cement companies this year, to help cement makers to replace their existing raw materials such as laterite, a mineral.

Of the 2.5 million tonnes, 1.2 million tonnes would go to UltraTech's 14 cement plants spread across seven states.

"We are trying to match the price of laterite," Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries Ltd, told Reuters.

When aluminium producers process bauxite they get red mud, considered particularly dangerous for marine life, as a by-product.

Since two dam disasters in Brazil and Papua New Guinea's Basamuk Bay, where red mud from a nickel plant spilled into the sea last year, disposal of red mud has come under greater scrutiny.

Hindalco, which generates 4.5 million tonnes of red mud every year, also plans to use the by-product for road construction and in brick kilns and embankments, Pai said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: AFP

Hindalco’s overseas biz drives its shares, but the optimism is a bit much

2 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation closed 10% higher on Wednesday.

Stocks to Watch: InterGlobe Aviation, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, IT companies

3 min read . 13 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout