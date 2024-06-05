Hindalco unit Novelis postpones IPO citing market conditions

Novelis Inc, the US subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, announced that it has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) due to market conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future, Novelis said.

Novelis IPO price band was set at $18 to $21 per share, Hindalco Industries had announced e. With the green shoe option available to the US primary market investors, the net proceeds from this public issue are estimated to be between $931.5 million and $1.08 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(To be updated)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!