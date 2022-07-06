Hindalco, Vedanta want a piece of CIL project in Odisha

“Most domestic companies are interested, including Vedanta and Hindalco, as equity partners," one of the two officials said on condition of anonymity. “During the pre-bid conference, parties from the Gulf showed interest. Actually, a lot of electricity is required to produce aluminium, and in the Gulf, electricity production using gas is cheaper. But they don’t have bauxite, so they buy alumina from India, which is made from bauxite, and use it to produce aluminium with cheaper electricity and sell it worldwide. Now, they have shown some interest in our plant," the official added.