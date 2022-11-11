Hindalco’s profit fell 35% on cost pressures, but revenues up 18%2 min read . 11:11 PM IST
The company’s quarterly consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 29% from the year ago to ₹5,743 crore
The impact of high energy prices and weak aluminum prices was visible on Hindalco Industries Ltd’s Q2 performance. Its consolidated net profit, at ₹2,205 crore, was down 35.5% from the year-ago and 46.5% sequentially, missing consensus analyst estimate of ₹2,385 crore, as indicated by Bloomberg.Net revenue at ₹56,176 crore, however, grew 17.9 % from the year earlier.
Average aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange, at $2,395 a tonne, have fallen 11% from the year ago and by 18% sequentially. Rising energy costs led by high coal prices further dented its operating performance significantly.
The company’s quarterly consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 29% from the year ago to ₹5,743 crore. Its aluminium upstream business Ebitda in Q2FY23, fell 57% to ₹1,347 crore from ₹3,128 crore during the period.
However, some support was provided by aluminium downstream operations, which saw Ebitda at ₹200 crore in Q2 , up 163% y-o-y, primarily due to better pricing of the downstream products. Value-added products did not see much impact of volatility in LME or coal prices. The copper segment did well and its Ebitda rose 55% to ₹544 crore year-on-year on the back of higher domestic sales and improved by-product realizations. But it was not sufficient to push up the overall performance.
The company’s US subsidiary Novelis Inc., which contributes more than half to its operating profits, too, saw pressure on Ebitda, which was down 8% to $506 million. But Novelis delivered with adjusted Ebitda per tonne of $514 despite challenges in Q2. Analysts said the contracts will get reset from 1 January when Novelis will try and cover most of the increased costs and push for higher ebitda of $525 a tonne on a normalized basis.
“Hindalco has transitioned to a resilient and integrated business model... Despite a rise in input costs, the company produced the highest-ever aluminium metal volumes", said Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco.