Hindalco’s profit fell 35% on cost pressures, but revenues up 18%

However, some support was provided by aluminium downstream operations, which saw Ebitda at ₹200 crore in Q2 , up 163% y-o-y, primarily due to better pricing of the downstream products. Value-added products did not see much impact of volatility in LME or coal prices. The copper segment did well and its Ebitda rose 55% to ₹544 crore year-on-year on the back of higher domestic sales and improved by-product realizations. But it was not sufficient to push up the overall performance.