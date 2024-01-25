Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has in an editorial for The Times of India said that the company's experience with the Hindenberg allegations has taught them a valuable lesson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Writing for the paper a year after the allegations first broke, Adani said they are "accustomed to facing lies and baseless allegations", adding that the company gave a "comprehensive response" and "moved forward".

He further said that the attack was uniquely "two-dimensional - financial and political", adding that both aspects influenced each other. He also said the media had contributed to "spreading corrosive lies that significantly impacted our portfolio's market cap". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research, a New York-based short seller, accused the Adani Group of prolonged stock manipulation and accounting irregularities. These claims were refuted by the Adani Group.

Subsequent to these allegations, declines in the stock prices of Adani Group companies resulted in a staggering decrease of almost 60 percent in Adani's personal fortune, plummeting by up to $69 billion.

Adani also highlighted the loss suffered by small investors, stating, "Thousands of small investors suffered losses, highlighting the emotional nature of capital markets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also indicated that by the nature of projects on hand with Adani Group companies, if successful, the Hindenberg allegations "could have led to catastrophic consequences for critical infrastructure assets."

"Our confidence in the solidity of our businesses guided our contrarian strategy, without a precedent to fall back on. Transparency and outlining facts helped in diminishing the influence of negative campaigns against our group," Adani said.

He added that the 43 percent growth in their shareholder base, reaching nearly 70 lahks, is evidence that public perception about the issue has changed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Engaging effectively with non-financial stakeholders is crucial, as emphasized by the trials of the past year. While recognizing the potential for future attacks, Adani expresses confidence in emerging stronger and contributing to India's growth story," he added.

