‘Hindenburg aside, Adani Ent worth ₹945 a share’
Damodaran said that Hindenburg was likely indulging itself in ‘hyperbole’ by alleging Adani to be history’s ‘biggest con’ and noted that the utility and infrastructure group was a ‘competent player’ in the infrastructure business
Hindenburg Research’s claims of Adani group pulling the “biggest con in corporate history" could be exaggerated, but even with the share of group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL having fallen to ₹1,531 apiece, the company is priced “too high", and its fundamentals, shorn of the US short-seller’s accusations, warrant a price of about ₹945 a share.
