‘Hindenburg aside, Adani Ent worth 945 a share’

Hindenburg Research’s claims of Adani group pulling the “biggest con in corporate history" could be exaggerated, but even with the share of group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL having fallen to ₹1,531 apiece, the company is priced “too high", and its fundamentals, shorn of the US short-seller’s accusations, warrant a price of about ₹945 a share.

These are some of the key observations made by valuation guru Aswath Damodaran in his blog. Damodaran teaches corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

“...I don’t think that there is much doubt that the market was over stretched when it valued the Adani companies collectively at $220 billion ( ₹17,600 billion) and Adani Enterprises at $53 billion ( ₹4,243 billion)," Damodaran said. “...a valuation of Adani Enterprises with upbeat assumptions on revenue growth and operating margins, and without factoring any of the Hindenburg accusations of fraud and malfeasance, yields a value of just about ₹945 per share, well below the stock price of ₹3,858 per share."

“The surge in market capitalization at the company, by itself, is not surprising, especially after a decade where companies (like Tesla and Facebook) have added (and lost) hundreds of billions in market capitalization in individual years. The surprise, though, is that this dramatic boost in market capitalization happened at a family group built around infrastructure businesses, where investors have to wait for decades for payoffs, and (which are) often not driven to sudden changes in value assessment," he said.

Damodaran cited the jump in the PE (price-to-earnings) ratio of AEL from a “modest" 15 times earnings during 2016-21 to 214 times earnings in the most recent two years, and the enterprise value having jumped from about 12 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) during 2016-21 to 53 times Ebitda in the most recent two years.

“By itself, the surge in pricing multiples is a feature of volatile markets, and it is a phenomenon that we saw with technology companies in the last decade. What makes it surprising at Adani is the fact that this is an infrastructure company, and the irrational exuberance that animates pricing in tech or software usually has little play in this sector," Damodaran said in his blog.

He, however, said that Hindenburg was likely indulging itself in “hyperbole" by alleging Adani to be history’s “biggest con" and noted that the utility and infrastructure group was a “competent player" in the infrastructure business.

“It is possible that Hindenburg was indulging in hyperbole when it described Adani to be “the biggest con" in history. A con game to me has no substance at its core, and its only objective is to fool other people, and part them from their money. Adani, notwithstanding all of its flaws, is a competent player in a business (infrastructure), which, especially in India, is filled with frauds and incompetents," he said. He added that in a subtle sense, the family group had “exploited the seams and weakest links in the India story, to its advantage."