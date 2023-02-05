‘Hindenburg aside, Adani Ent worth 945 a share’

“It is possible that Hindenburg was indulging in hyperbole when it described Adani to be “the biggest con" in history. A con game to me has no substance at its core, and its only objective is to fool other people, and part them from their money. Adani, notwithstanding all of its flaws, is a competent player in a business (infrastructure), which, especially in India, is filled with frauds and incompetents," he said. He added that in a subtle sense, the family group had “exploited the seams and weakest links in the India story, to its advantage."