US-based short seller (now shut down) Hindenburg Research's Founder Nate Anderson told the news agency PTI that the decision to close his firm was not driven by any legal or other threat but due to workload, according to the news report.
Nate Anderson also said that he stands by all of the company's reports including the most popular one on Adani Group titled, “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History.”
(….more to come…)
