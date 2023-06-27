Hindenburg report ‘targeted misinformation’, says Adani

Mumbai: Lashing out at US short-seller Hindenburg Research, whose report erased billions of dollars in market value of Adani Group companies, Gautam Adani, the group’s chairman, said the report was engineered to make profits by impacting the conglomerate’s share prices.

“The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations aimed at damaging our reputation and generating profits through a deliberate drive-down of our stock prices," Adani said in a letter to shareholders in Adani Enterprises’ annual report for FY23, which was released on Tuesday.

Hindenburg had accused the ports-to- renewable energy conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation in a report on 24 January, which forced flagship Adani Enterprises to pull a ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) days later, besides wiping out $120 billion of shareholder wealth by late February.

Adani claimed that “vested interests" tried to exploit the claims made by Hindenburg, which resulted in several adverse consequences despite prompt and comprehensive rebuttals by the company.

“The short-selling incident resulted in several adverse consequences that we had to confront," Adani wrote in his letter. “Even though we promptly issued a comprehensive rebuttal, various vested interests tried to opportunistically exploit the claims made by the short seller. These entities engaged and encouraged false narratives across various news and social media platforms."

To buttress his statements, Adani cited the Supreme Court-constituted expert panel set up in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report, which did not find any regulatory failure. “The Committee’s Report," he told shareholders, “not only observed that the mitigating measures, undertaken by your company helped rebuild confidence but also cited that there were credible charges of concerted destabilization of the Indian markets."

Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh reiterated the challenges faced in incubating enterprises amid various challenges globally and at home. “The world is now marked by Black Swan events, cyclical impacts have been sharper, revision in credit ratings can affect capital mobilization programs and there is a greater premium on governance commitment down to the fine print. If it was challenging incubating an enterprise three decades ago, it is even more so today."

“At AEL, we believe that the robustness of our incubation is not only reflected in the growth of the business while it is being incubated but is also reflected following its listing, validated by the valuations of the demerged companies," Singh said.

He added that the decision to withdraw the FPO despite its successful closure won’t impinge on AEL’s business operations or prospects. “The decision to not proceed with the FPO will not affect our operations and plans and the company will continue to prioritize long-term value creation. Your company is focused on sustaining its business momentum, which was reflected in its financial performance for FY23.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises in a separate statement said it wasn’t aware of any subpoena to the US investors by American authorities post the allegations by Hindenburg. “All of our disclosures are a matter of public record. It is routine that various regulators will seek access to public material in an easy & referenceable manner.," the company said.

These comments come on the back of a decline in Adani shares after US authorities, including the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), initiated an investigation into the conglomerate’s statements to American investors following Hindenburg’s allegations.

The combined market value of the group’s 10 companies dropped $5.9 billion, reaching $119.5 billion, last week.

In the annual report, Adani Enterprises’ said its defence manufacturing complex in Kanpur is expected to be commissioned in the Oct-Dec FY2024.

The mining firm said it will participate in the auctions by leveraging its mining and integrated coal management capabilities. In Febriary they won the Purunga, Gondbahera Ujheni, and Northwest of Madheri coal blocks.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended at 0.49% lower at ₹2,248.45 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.