Hindenburg report ‘targeted misinformation’, says Adani

Hindenburg report ‘targeted misinformation’, says Adani1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has accused US short-seller Hindenburg Research of engineering a report to make profits by impacting the conglomerate's share prices. Adani claimed that "vested interests" tried to exploit the claims made by Hindenburg, which resulted in several adverse consequences despite prompt and comprehensive rebuttals by the company. The short-selling incident wiped out $120bn of shareholder wealth, and Adani Enterprises had to pull a $2.7bn follow-on public offer days later.
Mumbai: Lashing out at US short-seller Hindenburg Research, whose report erased billions of dollars in market value of Adani Group companies, Gautam Adani, the group’s chairman, said the report was engineered to make profits by impacting the conglomerate’s share prices.
