'Hindenburg report tried to shake our foundation but...': Gautam Adani recalls rout prompted by US short seller
Despite challenges and allegations, Gautam Adani emphasized the importance of resilience and embracing complexity in his entrepreneurial journey, leading to significant growth in the group's market cap.
The report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research was an effort to shake the foundation of the Adani Group but the conglomerate stood firm, its Chairman Gautam Adani said in a speech in Mumbai. He said that the report tried to politically defame India's governance practices.