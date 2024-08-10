Hindenburg Research hints at new Indian target, says, ‘something big soon India’

Hindenburg Research, the short-selling firm, suggested another major revelation involving an Indian company may be imminent. The firm posted a cryptic message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Something big soon India,” on August 10.
Something big soon India— Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) August 10, 2024
In January 2023, just before Adani Enterprises planned to launch a share sale, Hindenburg released a scathing critique of the conglomerate.
The fallout from that report was substantial. Adani Group's stocks experienced a massive devaluation, with market capitalization dropping by approximately $86 billion. Additionally, the group's overseas-listed bonds saw a notable sell-off in response to the allegation
