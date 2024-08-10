Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Hindenburg Research hints at new Indian target, says, ‘something big soon India’
BREAKING NEWS

Hindenburg Research hints at new Indian target, says, ‘something big soon India’

Shivangini

  • Hindenburg Research, the short-selling firm posted a cryptic message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, ‘Something big soon India,’ on August 10.

Mint Image

Hindenburg Research, the short-selling firm, suggested another major revelation involving an Indian company may be imminent. The firm posted a cryptic message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Something big soon India," on August 10.

In January 2023, just before Adani Enterprises planned to launch a share sale, Hindenburg released a scathing critique of the conglomerate.

The fallout from that report was substantial. Adani Group's stocks experienced a massive devaluation, with market capitalization dropping by approximately $86 billion. Additionally, the group's overseas-listed bonds saw a notable sell-off in response to the allegation

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
