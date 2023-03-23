US short seller Hindenburg's next target is Jack Dorsey's payment company Block Inc. The Nathan Anderson-backed research firm whose mind-blogging report on Adani Group led to billions of dollars rout in market, has started to show its effect on Block as well. Right after the report, Block's share price entered into a free fall to the point it nosedived over 22% in New York.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}