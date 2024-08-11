Hindenburg-Adani Case: ‘Malicious, mischievous and manipulative’: Adani Group on US short seller’s latest allegations

  • Adani group has denounced the latest allegations from Hindenburg Research, dismissing them as ‘malicious’, ‘mischievous’ and ‘manipulative’.

Published11 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Hindenburg-Adani Case: Adani group has rebuffed the latest claims made by the US-based short-seller saying that its overseas holding structure is fully transparent.
Hindenburg-Adani Case: Adani group has rebuffed the latest claims made by the US-based short-seller saying that its overseas holding structure is fully transparent.(Photo: REUTERS)

Adani group has denounced the latest allegations from Hindenburg Research, dismissing them as “malicious”, "mischievous," and “manipulative. In a statement issued to stock exchanges, Adani group has rebuffed the latest claims made by the US-based short-seller saying that its overseas holding structure is fully transparent.

Here’s the statement from the Adani Group:

"The latest allegations by Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at pre-determined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law. We completely reject these allegations against the Adani Group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in January 2024.

It is reiterated that our overseas holding structure is fully transparent, with all relevant details disclosed regularly in numerous public documents. Furthermore, Anil Ahuja was a nominee director of 3i investment fund in Adani Power (2007-2008) and, later, a director of Adani Enterprises until 2017.

The Adani Group has absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned in this calculated deliberate effort to malign our standing. We remain steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements.

For a discredited short-seller under the scanner for several violations of Indian securities laws, Hindenburg's allegations are no more than red herrings thrown by a desperate entity with total contempt for Indian laws," Adani Group said.

(To be updated) 

