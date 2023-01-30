Hindenburg's allegations against Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani. 8 points2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM IST
- Targeting Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani, Hindenburg Research said the conglomerate has failed to answer about the source of funds flowed from Vinod Adani-associated offshore shell entities
Amid the Hindenburg and Adani Group row, the latter shared a 413-page detailed rebuttal on Sunday, claiming it has complied with all the local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×