Hinduja family members not imprisoned? Spokesperson says...
The wealthy Hinduja family, with businesses in 48 countries, is appealing a Swiss court ruling on human trafficking charges. They deny any imprisonment and maintain their innocence, as the court found them guilty of mistreating domestic workers in Geneva.
In a statement issued days after a Swiss court gave out jail terms to Britain's wealthiest family, the Hindujas, their spokesperson said that neither of the members have been put in jail.