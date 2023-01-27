Hinduja Global Solutions announces buyback worth ₹1020 cr2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The record date for the purpose has been fixed as March 6,2023 in order to determine determining the names of the equity shareholders .
The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Friday announced that the company's board has approved buyback programme worth ₹1,020 crore.
