Hinduja Group begins bond sale process to raise ₹7,300 crore for Reliance Capital acquisition, says report
Hinduja Group is set to raise approximately ₹7,300 crore ($873 million) through two rupee bond offerings, Bloomberg reported citing sources. This move is part of the funding strategy for acquiring Reliance Capital, it added.