Hinduja Group in talks with private debt funds for about $800 million
India has become a hotbead for private credit activity, in part because regulation forbids local banks from extending loans for mergers and acquisitions
Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is in talks with private credit funds to raise about $800 million to back the acquisition of Reliance Capital, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
