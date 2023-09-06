Hinduja Group plans to make investments in Nigerian auto industry1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
The Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group said it plans to invest in Nigeria’s auto industry following talks with the country’s president in New Delhi ahead of the G20 summit
