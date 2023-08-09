Hinduja Renewables bags 80 MW project in Madhya Pradesh

''Hinduja Renewables was declared the successful bidder for Unit C in the Phase II of the project at a tariff of ₹3.89/kWh yesterday (8th August 2023) by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the solar park developer and the tendering authority for this project. RUMSL is a joint venture between the Solar Energy Corporation of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam," the company said in a statement.